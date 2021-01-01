From jaeger lecoultre

Jaeger LeCoultre Master Control Twinkling Diamond Silver Dial 18kt White Gold Diamond White Leather Ladies Watch Q1203402

Description

18kt white gold case set with diamonds case with a white leather strap. Fixed 18kt white gold bezel with baguette diamond set. Silver dial with silver-toned hands and Arabic hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Jaeger LeCoultre Calibre JLC 960 Automatic movement, containing 31 Jewels, composed of 226 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Round case shape, case size: 36 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Master Control Twinkling Diamonds Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: Q1203402, 1203402, 120.34.02, Q120.34.02. Jaeger LeCoultre Master Control Twinkling Diamond Silver Dial 18kt White Gold Diamond White Leather Ladies Watch Q1203402.

