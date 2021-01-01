Master Lock 3/16'' Python Adjustable Locking Cable, rust

The Python Locking Cable gives you excellent security that is adjustable to fit your needs. The 4-pin lock will not degrade due to rusting and its cylinder is resistant to the most persistent of lock pickers. Coated with vinyl, the braided steel cable is cut, scratch and weather resistant for the strongest hold. The Master Lock® Python™ Adjustable Locking Cable is 6' long and locks into any position along its length. FEATURES: Vinyl coated, braided steel cable is cut, scratch and weather resistant Adjusts to the size that suits your needs and locks into place 4-pin lock is pick and rust resistant for reliable security Length: 6' Diameter: 3/16" Model: 2168Z Click here for additional information relating to the Manufacturer’s Warranty.