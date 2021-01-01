18kt rose gold case with a brown leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Silver dial with rose gold alpha-style shape hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Jaeger LeCoultre Calibre JLC 956 Automatic movement, containing 23 Jewels, composed of 268 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 45 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 14 mm. Band width: 22 mm, band length: 8 inches. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: alarm, date, hour, minute, second, repeater. Master Memovox Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: Q1412430, 1412430, 141.24.30, Q141.24.30. Jaeger LeCoultre Master Memovox Silver Dial 18kt Rose Gold Brown Leather Mens Watch Q1412430.