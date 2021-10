Funny Camping Design Master of the Campfire. Great gift for those that love camping and making fires at camp.Perfect for master of the campfire in your life. Great camping gift for husband, friend, brother, grandpa, camping dad. This Master of the Campfire Vintage Camping Tee is a Perfect Gift for Camping Lovers, Funny Vintage Campfire tee is what you love. Makes a great birthday or Christmas gift for campers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem