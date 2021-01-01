MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Secret Glow Highlighter, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A translucent balm that gives a dewy glass-like glow for the eyes and face in a nourishing, non-sticky formula. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: With a texture like solid water, this super hydrating translucent balm gives eyes, cheeks, and lips an alluring, gorgeous glow. Apply to bare skin or tap over makeup as the final touch to your look. The lustrous formula melts onto the skin for a stunning, super dewy look that stays in place.Suggested Usage:-Use the finger to tap the product onto the cheeks or eyes to create Mario's signature red-carpet glow. -Moisturize your lips for a subtle shine.-To wake up the skin, apply to the high points of the face, decollete, and wherever you apply highlighter for instant elegance and a true glow.Size:0.05 oz/ 1.5 gIngredients:Polybutene, Trimethylolpropane Triisostearate, Dextrin Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Diisostearyl Malate, Hydrogenated Poly(c6-14Olefin), Hydroxystearic Acid, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Rosa Hybrid Flower Extract.