Learn how to spin strikes and return attacks with the Stiga® Master Series Indoor Table Tennis Trainer Set. It includes one charger table tennis racket, custom racket cover and three spin-tracker table tennis balls. The spin tracker balls encourage tracking the ball’s rotation, so you to learn how to generate and counter ball spin while the 2.0 sponge offers enhanced speed. The durable, vinyl cover keeps the racket protected. FEATURES: Master Series One charger racket Handle: concave Blade: 5-ply Rubber: 2.0mm sponge One custom racket cover Three Stiga® spin-tracker balls 30-day limited manufacturer’s warranty For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 1-800-426-1421.