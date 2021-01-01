Mastocytosis Awareness Nephew Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Nephew Mastocytosis support, Mastocytosis Nephew, Mastocytosis relative, Mastocytosis Family, Mastocytosis Family, Family Mastocytosis awareness, Mastocytosis family member, and Mastocytosis Family Support 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.