Matching Iphone 11 Pro Max And Airpod Case Bundle With Phone Ring Holder (Geometric Marble)

Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone 11 Pro Max Pattern: Geometric Compatibility: Compatible With The Apple Iphone 11 Pro Max Only (6.5 Inch Display, Diagonal) And 1St/2Nd Generation Airpods Designed In Nyc: Join 1+ Million Social Media Fans Who Love Our Pretty Yet Protective Cases Featuring Designs Hand Drawn By Our New York City Artists Since 2014 Total Protection: Both Cases Offer 360 Degree Protection To Defend Against Drops, Plus Phone Case Has Raised Bezel Edges For Screen And Camera Coverage Improved Grip: With The Added Grip A Phone Ring Holder Provides You Can Easily Take Photos And Finally Stop Dropping Your Iphone