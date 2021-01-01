Cuccio Matchmaker - Colour Nail Lacquer & Veneer Gel Polish - See It All In Montreal - For Manicures & Pedicures, Full Coverage - Long Lasting, High Shine - Cruelty, Formaldehyde & Toluene Free - 2 pc

This Professional Kit comes w/ matching Gel Nail Polish & Nail Lacquer both, formulated w/ Triple Pigmentation Technology, that offers rich color coverage in just one coat & full coverage in two coats The Veneer Gel Nail Polish is a 100% Polish Free, Soak Off Gel Formula that is both LED and UV curable offering up to 21 days of wear, with proper application Our Gel Nail Polish is Gluten, Formaldehyde Tosylamide, Formaldehyde Resin, Toluene, DBP, Camphor, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Parabens, Fragrance, Triplehenyl Phosphate, Acetone, Lead, and Cruelty Free The Colour Nail Lacquer has a cushion-based formula that fills in nail imperfections, self-levels and dries quickly in between coats and gives off a high shine and has incredible wearability Our Colour Nail Lacquer is Cruelty Free and 10-FREE; FREE of Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Toluene, DBP, Camphor, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Parabens, Fragrance, Triplehenyl Phosphate & Gluten