Yellow gold PVD stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed yellow gold PVD bezel. Black dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Ronda caliber 515 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 5 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot Mathey III Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch H810PN.