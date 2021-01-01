Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel with a blue and red (Pepsi) ring. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot Mathey Vintage Automatic Black Dial Pepsi Bezel Mens Watch H9010ATR.