Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Uni-directional rotating yellow gold-tone bezel with an inlaid black ring. Black dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. STP 1-11 automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Mathy Vintage Automatic 42mm Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot Mathy Vintage Automatic 42mm Black Dial Mens Watch H9010ATPN.