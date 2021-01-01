Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-plated) stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating gold-plated bezel with a green ring showing 24 hour (GMT) markers. Green dial with luminous gold-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Ronda 515 H24 AG2 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 8.55 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, GMT. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot Mathy Vintage GMT Two-tone Green Hulk Dial Mens Watch H903BBV.