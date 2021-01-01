MATT AND NAT Matt & Nat 'Minka' Faux Leather Shoulder Bag in Pebble at Nordstrom Rack

Committed to crafting fashionable bags using eco-friendly materials, Matt & Nat's Minka bag proves that style and sustainability go beautifully hand-in-hand. This versatile, faux-leather bag can be styled over-the-shoulder, worn as a crossbody, or toted by the optional top handle. Features include a convenient exterior pocket, deep interior and a durable, earth-friendly lining crafted from recycled plastic bottles. Top zip closure beneath magnetic-snap flap closure. Optional, adjustable shoulder strap. Exterior slip pocket with magnetic-snap closure. Interior zip and wall pocket. Nylon lining made from recycled plastic bottles. PVC. By Matt & Nat; made in Canada. Handbags.