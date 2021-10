A dual-ended liquid shadow combining a velvety matte formula on one side and a highly reflective metallic on the other. What Else You Need to Know: The innovative Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Liquid Shadows bring versatile color and finish combinations that create must-have looks in one swipe. The matte shadows are highly pigmented and easy to blend, while the metallic shadows allow for a precise application with the paintbrush-like applicator.