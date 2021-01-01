Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick, One Size , Nude

What it is: A full-pigment lip color with a smooth, ultra-matte finish.What it does: Get beautiful, classic matte lips in a flash with this highly pigmented formula. The comfortable formula provides a soft, elegant, and lasting finish in enough shades to satisfy any lip aficionado. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesBeauty Tip: For a lacquer finish, pair with Lip Gloss, or for a metallic finish, pair with Glow Kit.Suggested Usage:-Use the highest point of the bullet to shape the lips. -Fill the upper lip starting from the center and work out to define the lip line.-Start by applying Matte Lipstick in the center of the lower lip and working out to define the lip line. Size:.12 oz/ 3.5 gIngredients:Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Octyldodecanol, Isononyl Isononanoate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate, Nylon-12, Pentaerythrityl Tetrabehenate, Polyethylene, Synthetic Wax, Kaolin, Hydrogenated Microcrystalline Wax/Cire Microcristalline/Cera Microcristallina, Ozokerite, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Sodium Magnesium Silver Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, May Contain(+/-): Mica, Red 7 Lake (Ci 15850), Red 6 (Ci 15850), Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Blue 1 Lake (Ci 42090), Red 27 Lake (Ci 45410), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891).