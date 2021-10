This lipstick is enriched with Shea Butter, Nordic Cloudberry Oil, and Vitamin E to nourish, hydrate, soften and protect even the most sensitive skin Our Mineral Lipsticks are 100% Vegan, Dermatologist Tested, Cruelty Free, Made without fragrances and preservatives that can irritate your skin IDUN Minerals Hjortron Lipstick has a matte finish in a ultra-pigmented Beige shade, combine with our Mineral Lip Pencils and/or Lip Glosses for jaw dropping head turning results Matte Lipstick