Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - Super Nudes Collection Super Model 0.12 oz

A matte lipstick that features a long-lasting, buildable, and hydrating formula. Formulation Type: Lipstick Benefits: Long-wearingIngredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, triclosan, and contains less than one percent synthetic fragrance. It is also gluten-free and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: This lipstick features 3D glow pigments that help lips appear wider and fuller. The matte formula is enriched with Charlotte Tilbury's secret ingredient and orchid extract to protect and soothe lips for a cashmere finish.