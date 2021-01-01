The STOTT PILATES® Matwork Flow with Weights DVD takes your fitness to the extreme with an intense strengthening mat workout. With the addition of weights, this exercise DVD brings attention to your shoulders and conditions your entire body through elements of dance conditioning, STOTT Pilates and yoga. Challenge your core with 67 exercises that focus on improving your strength, stability, and endurance. Mat and mini hand weights required. FEATURES: Pilates matwork flow with weights DVD for a total body workout Light weights bring attention to shoulders Conditions and strengthens the entire body from head to toe Combines elements of dance conditioning, STOTT Pilates and yoga Improves core strength, stability and endurance Challenge your core to the extreme with 67 exercises Workout Level: Intermediate (Level 3 of 5) Equipment Required: Mat and mini hand weights Workout Time: 21 minutes DVD Length: 60 minutes Model: DV-81239