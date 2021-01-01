From maurer master masonry cement blocks

Maurer Meister Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This awesome mason master design is the perfect gift for mason. Think Out Loud and be proud! A Great Funny Gift For A Birthday, Family, Christmas or other important event. Perfect gift for all occasions; Satisfaction is Guaranteed! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com