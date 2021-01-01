Callaway MAVRIK Driver, Right Hand, Men's, black

Key Features of the Callaway MAVRIK Driver: New Artificial Intelligence designed Flash Face SS20 contains a thinner face across a more expansive area for ultra-fast ball speeds Cyclone Aero shape features a shallower silhouette with a flat crown to decrease drag for increased clubhead speed High-strength FS2S Titanium face allows for optimal speed, forgiveness and spin performance Two internal Jailbreak bars connect the crown to the sole, stabilizing and stiffening those points at impact Triaxial carbon fabric – TC2 – promotes high MOI for better distance and accuracy performance on mis-hits Acoustic A.I. design features an internal titanium rib system that fine-tunes the head for unparalleled sound and feel Push performance to the next level with the Callaway MAVRIK Driver. Engineered with improved technologies, the driver is designed to equip golfers with a combination of incredible distance, forgiveness, consistency and feel. New A.I. designed Flash Face SS20 is constructed with high-strength FS2S Titanium for optimal ball speed, forgiveness and spin performance. Revolutionary Jailbreak Technology uses two internal bars to stabilize the crown and sole for even greater ball speed, while the T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown promotes better distance and accuracy performance on mis-hits. Design Details: Designed to equip golfers with a combination of incredible distance, forgiveness, consistency and feel Remarkable new technologies allows for smarter and extensive performance improvements in the face and clubhead Single, fixed 5g weight located in the back-center of the sole promotes mid-level spin and a moderate draw bias UST Helium Black shafts are designed for all golfers looking for a lightweight structure with incredible stability Project X Evenflow Riptide shafts are designed for stronger golfers looking for a better feel and a smoother swing Aldila Rogue White 130 M.S.I. shafts are designed for golfers looking for lower launch and lower spin Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align 50g Grip 2020 Golf Digest Hot List Winner: