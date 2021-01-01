Bronx and Banco Maxi Dress in Olive. - size XS (also in L) Bronx and Banco Maxi Dress in Olive. - size XS (also in L) 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Exposed back zipper closure. Detachable chain link waistbelt with etched coin charm. Padded shouldersSurplice front with ruched detail. BROR-WD306. BB-12-0084. Launching in 2009, Bronx and Banco encapsulates a sophisticated, chic and sexy design signature with a playful sensibility that reflects the impeccable style of the label's Founder and Creative Director, Natalie DeBanco. With a strong love of all things sartorial and a rich family history that is immersed within the international fashion industry, Natalie identified a gap in the market for high-end, affordable, classic and chic clothing that would be the best friend of the Australian career girl who can turn her outfits from day to night with the addition of a designer heel. It was in Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach that this idea turned into a reality and Bronx and Banco was born.