Bottega Veneta Maxi Leather Crossbody Bag

Bottega Veneta's iconic intrecciato weaving highlights this slim leather crossbody bag with multiple zippered compartments. Adjustable crossbody strap Triple top zip closure Silvertone hardware 3 interior compartments 2 interior slip pockets Leather Made in Italy SIZE 15.25"W x 10.25"H x 1.25"D ABOUT THE BRAND With the appointment of Creative Director Daniel Lee in 2018, the label known for fine Italian craftsmanship quickly catapulted into cult-level status. Lee's reinterpretation of the house's storied intrecciato pattern in leather goods and shoes, alongside his minimalist clothing, have made the label a menswear favorite. Men Accessories - Leather Goods > Bottega Veneta > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Bottega Veneta. Color: Black Silver.