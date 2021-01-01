Guerlain Maxilash Intense Volumizing Mascara

WHAT IT IS A charming trump card, an irresistible weapon of seduction, Cils D'enfer Maxi Lash So Volume intensifies and enhances the eyes. 0.28 oz. Made in France. WHAT IT DOES Sophisticated variation of the mascara phenomenon, it delivers incredible instant volume, of a deep black. From the first sweep of the brush, the gentle, creamy and elastic formula creates significantly thicker lashes. Infused with a conditioning action to protect the lashes, it is enriched with adhesive oils to prevent running or smudging and ultra-glossy oils for an intense black. Its fine elastomer brush weaves in to easily catch and precisely coat lashes one by one - even the shortest and those at the very corners of the eye - to offer sensational curve. Lashes are coated and sculpted to perfection, with no risk of excess. Stunning captivating volume, deep black. Cosmetics - Guerlain Cosmetics > Guerlain > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Guerlain.