Achieve professional vacuum-sealing power at home with the LEM MaxVac Gallon Vacuum Bags – 28 Count. These gallon-sized, reusable vacuum bags are 11 inches by 16 inches in size, with durable 3.5mm-thick plastic to ensure optimal results. They features a unique parallel-channel design to prevent air pockets, making them suitable for any cooking or hunting storage need. DESIGN Reusable vacuum bags Gallon-sized Dimensions: 11” x 16”, 3.5mm thick Tear notch allows for easy opening Space provided to label bag/contents Includes 28 bags TECHNOLOGY Parallel channel design prevents air pockets Puncture-resistant 4-layer plastic construction Compatible with most vacuum sealers (not chamber vacuum sealers) Additional Details 1-Year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty Style: 1388