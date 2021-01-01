Steve Madden Maxwelle Bootie

The Maxwelle Bootie from Steve Madden features a chic, sleek look that is a sparkly addition to any wardrobe. Crafted with rhinestone accents, a pointy-toe silhouette and a stiletto heel. Pull-on styling with a pull-tab at the heel for easy on/off. Ankle-length sock bootie with a textured textile and synthetic upper. Man-made lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: â¢ Heel Height: 4 inches. â¢ Boot Shaft Height: 5.75 inches. â¢ Shaft Circumference: 8.75 inches. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.