May the "Mass Times Acceleration" Be With You! If you love movie quotes and physics then you are going to love this sci-fi parody physics shirt! Great to wear to physics class at high school & college. Perfect science teacher gift too! "May the (F=m dv/dt) Be with You" Physics Science Nerd T-shirt for sci-fi fantasy space nerds, teachers and students. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem