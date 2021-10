May Your Coffee Kick In Before Reality Does is a funny way to show that you're one of the coffee lovers who drink coffee every time of the day. For your friends who has a collection of barista tools and espresso maker. Grab this during your coffee shop opening and share the love with your fellow coffee drinkers. Perfect birthday or Christmas present to your mom who has a different coffee lover accessories and coffee beans recipes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem