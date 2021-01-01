Rag & Bone Maya High-Rise Shorty Short in Light Grey. - size 26 (also in 27, 28, 31) Rag & Bone Maya High-Rise Shorty Short in Light Grey. - size 26 (also in 27, 28, 31) 100% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Raw-cut cuffed hem. Shorts measure approx 12 in length. RGBR-WF21. WDD21P1914W5AN. rag & bone is rooted in a dedication to craftsmanship, innovation and timeless style. Each collection is designed in New York and developed through the time-honored techniques of some of the oldest and most supremely skilled manufacturers from around the world. Since the brand's origins in 2002 the focus has been, and always remains, on creating the highest quality goods.