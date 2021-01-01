The versatile J/Slides Maya sneaker will be an essential piece in your chic wardrobe with a low-profile silhouette and classic round toe. Suede leather upper. Lace-up design offers a secure fit. Lightly padded tongue and collar for added comfort. Signature logo details along heel panel. Breathable leather lining. Cushioned footbed features a removable gel insole. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.