Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick, Lip Makeup, Cream Finish, Hydrating Lipstick, Nude, Pink, Red, Plum Lip Color, Double Shot, 0.15 oz; (Packaging May Vary)

Creamy Hydrating Lipstick: This rich, creamy lipstick formula with Shea Butter leaves behind a sensuous feeling and creamy finish for smooth, supple lips, with no feathering or bleeding Smooth And Supple: Featuring pure color pigment, this lipstick is now available in a wide range of nude, pink, red, and plum shades that are rich, warm, and ultra-flattering; Now, that’s sensational Let Your Lips Do The Talking: Find the perfect red lipstick and matching lip liner, collect each of our exclusive lip gloss shades, or treat your lips to lip balms that heal, protect, and beautify Explore Your Creativity: We're committed to celebrating beauty, self expression and creativity with our full line of makeup, from foundations, concealers and bronzers to mascara, brow pencils, eyeliner and lipstick Maybelline New York: We combine technologically advanced formulations with on-trend expertise and New York City edge; Our mission is to offer innovative, accessible and effortless cosmetics for everyone