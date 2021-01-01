Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation Makeup, Nude Beige, 1 fl; oz; Oil-Free Foundation

Maybelline Fit Me Matte Foundation: For a natural looking medium coverage liquid foundation makeup, look no further; In 40 shades, you'll find a fit for every skin tone; Best for normal to oily skin; refines pores for a natural looking matte finish A Shade That Fits Me: Maybelline Fit Me liquid foundation provides coverage for a wide array of skin tones, from Ivory to Mocha; Use as a full face foundation with buildable coverage for a flawless, natural-looking, "I woke up like this" finish Maybelline Fit Me For A Flawless Face: With Matte + Poreless foundation or Dewy+ Smooth foundation with SPF 18, concealer, finishing powder, bronzer and blush, Maybelline New York Fit Me collection has everything you need to put your best face forward Maybelline has what you need to create any look: foundation, bb cream, concealer and highlighter to create a perfect canvas, eyeshadow, brow pencils and eyeliner for any eye look and lip products, from show stopping matte lipstick to au natural lip balms Remove Maybelline Makeup With Micellar Water: Use Garnier Micellar Water as a gentle makeup remover at night, and as a facial cleanser in the morning to prep skin for Maybelline makeup