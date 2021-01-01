Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon Matte Longwear Lipstick With Built-in Sharpener, Treat Yourself, 0.04 Ounce

Long Lasting Lip Color: Our SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick glides a rich layer of smudge- and transfer-resistant matte color across your lips with effortless control that lasts for up to 8 hours of wear Effortless Control: Keep the tip ultra precise with the built in sharpener, so you can easily apply lip color no matter where your day takes you; Draw it on in 1 swipe with no hassle and no fading Let Your Lips Do the Talking: Find the perfect red lipstick and matching lip liner, collect each of our lip gloss shades, or treat your lips to lip balms that heal, protect, and moisturize Create Any Makeup Look: Our foundations, bb creams, concealers and highlighters create the perfect canvas. Make beautiful eye looks with eyeshadows, brow pencils and eyeliners, and perfect your pout with lipsticks, balms, and gloss Maybelline is the world’s number 1 makeup brand, from foundation to mascara to lipstick; Diverse, on the pulse, inspired by the city and tested on its streets