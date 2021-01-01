Rag & Bone Maye Stripe Short in Beige. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Rag & Bone Maye Stripe Short in Beige. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 79% modal 21% linen. Made in China. Machine wash. Elastic waistband. Side seam pockets. Lightweight linen fabric. Shorts measure approx 16.5 in length. RGBR-WF33. WAW21P9010N510. rag & bone is rooted in a dedication to craftsmanship, innovation and timeless style. Each collection is designed in New York and developed through the time-honored techniques of some of the oldest and most supremely skilled manufacturers from around the world. Since the brand's origins in 2002 the focus has been, and always remains, on creating the highest quality goods.