An adjustable hood with faux fur and hand-warming pockets make this easy-to-layer waterproof parka a desirable winter wardrobe choice. Front zip closure with snap storm placket Stand collar; drawstring hood with removable faux-fur trim Side pockets Interior pockets Waterproof; windproof; sealed seams Lined, with PrimaLoft(R) Black Eco insulation PrimaLoft lightweight insulation retains warmth in wet or dry conditions 100% polyester with 85%