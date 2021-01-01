Manolo Blahnik Maysli Leather Buckle Slingback Pumps

Crafted from supple lamb leather, this slingback pump boasts sophisticated buckle at the vamp. Leather upper Point toe Elasticized slingback strap Leather lining Leather sole Made in Italy SIZE Self-covered heel, 2.75" (70mm) ABOUT THE BRAND Designer Manuel Blahnik Rodr guez was studying art and set design in Paris in 1969 when notable fashion editor Diana Vreeland encouraged him to design shoes after seeing his sketches. His luxury shoe brand combines glamour and sophistication, and is best known for producing attention-grabbing pumps. Women's Shoes - M Blahnik Womens Shoes > Manolo Blahnik > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Manolo Blahnik. Color: Black. Size: 8.5.