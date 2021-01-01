Sport an athletic-inspired look with the PAIGE Mayslie Jogger. Crafted on super soft 11.35 oz denim. Joggers flaunt a higher rise and a slightly relaxed, yet tailored, fit. Belt loop waistband. Zipper fly and button closure. Front hand pockets and back flap pockets. Brand patch at back waist. Gathered cuffs with zipper accents. 46% lyocell, 25% cotton, 19% modal, 8% elastomultiester, 2% spandex. Machine wash and tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 25 in Outseam: 35 in Inseam: 26 1 2 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 25, inseam 26.5. Please note that measurements may vary by size.