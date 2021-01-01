PAIGE Mayslie Utility Short in Olive. - size 25 (also in 23, 24, 28, 29, 30) PAIGE Mayslie Utility Short in Olive. - size 25 (also in 23, 24, 28, 29, 30) 60% cotton 40% lyocell. Made in China. Zip fly with button closure. 4-pocket styling. Frayed raw cut hem. Shorts measure approx 11.5 in length. PAIG-WF31. 5928C79-6338. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Paige combines Southern California casual with pure sophistication. As a top fit model for denims heavy hitters Paige acquired cunning knowledge of fashion and an acute attention to detail. Paige launched her name-sake line to offer cutting edge design and trend setting styles.