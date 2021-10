Agent Provocateur Mazzy Bikini Top Orange And Pink. Effortlessly beach-glamorous, our best-selling, bandage bikini Mazzy range has been re-worked in apricot and black. The triangle bikini top is both sporty and sexy, with apricot cups. Contrasting black bandage-style straps wrap over the shoulders and create dramatic slashes across the torso. Utterly flattering for every figure, it's easy to see why Mazzy is one of our most celebrated ranges.