Never feel disorganized again with the Tory Burch Mcgraw Canvas Woven Satchel! This structured handbag features hand-stitched leather basket-weave and die-cut signature double T over canvas, and dual knotted top-carry handles. Open top with magnetic bridge closure. Removable, adjustable crossbody strap. Interior features two slip pockets, one zip pocket, and a center zip compartment. Dust bag included. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 12 in Depth: 6 1 2 in Height: 10 in Strap Length: 44 in Strap Drop: 21 in Handle Length: 18 in Handle Drop: 5 1 2 in Weight: 2 lbs 3 oz