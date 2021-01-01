MD Mineral BB Creme Light SPF 50

Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation for daily use, MDSolarSciences MD Creme Mineral Beauty Balm SPF 50 UVA-UVB is one of those all-encompassing skin staples your probably dont want to go without. Lightweight and silky smooth to the touch, each application instantly conceals imperfections, controls shine and enhances skin tone for a perfectly polished, matte complexion. Packed with natural mineral UV filters and antioxidants, including vitamin C and E, this water-resistant, lightly whipped formula helps defend your skin against environmental damage and photo-aging impact. Ensuring that your skin is primed and protected for long-lasting radiance, it's a one-step solution towards achieving that covetable complexion you deserve. Key Ingredients: ProVention- R™ Liposome: combines green tea, cranberry fruit, and pomegranate extracts to protect the skin from free radicals CoQ10 and Vitamins C and E: helps prevent photo-aging; diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Mineral UVA-UVB Protection: reduces the risks of photo-aging; shields skin from harmful UV damage Light Medium is ideal for light to medium skin tones. Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image.