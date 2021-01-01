MDrill One PRO USB Condenser Microphone Gaming Mic for PC, PS4 and Mac USB-C Output 4 Pickup Patterns,96 KHz Headphone Output and Volume Gain.

Plug and Play and Portable-Simply plug with smart recording setting, select it as your input in your software settings, and you're ready to create your own audio. Windows and Mac compatible, and no software needed to install. 48kHz/16bit studio grade recording up 10% more clearly and accurately than other USB microphones while canceling out any ambient or background noise, so you can be confident that all of your audio will be conveyed to your audience true to sound. 4 recording modes include cardioids, stereo, bidirectional, 360Omni-directional Close-talk, Far-talk smart voice capture(SVC), Voice Brilliant(HD Voice), Long Distance Recording(LDR) Zero latency. No-latency headphone output, headphone volume and Mic mute. Wide frequency response for brilliant and transparent sound. Extremely high signal output lets your voice cut through. Good for home studio, Chatting, Skype, Discord, YouTube, Google Voice Search and Steam. The standard warranty period is 12 m