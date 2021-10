Me and My Rottweiler Talk Shit about You. This tee with cute Rottweiler is great gift to help you relax and show how much you love your pup. If you own a Rottweiler, it is an awesome thing for everyday wear. Rottweiler also known as Rott, Rottie. Best present for Xmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, Birthdays everyday gift ideas or any special occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem