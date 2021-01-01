Safavieh Meadow Collection Felicity Abstract Square Area Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

Safavieh's meadow collection features natural tones in a soft blend of polyester and polypropylene. Versatile in their design, these urban-chic rugs are a great addition to any room and all styles of decor. Power-loomed with synthetic yarns, these rugs are durable and easy to maintain and care for. Rug Make: Machine MadeRug Pad: RecommendedShape: SquareMeasurements: 79 Length/Inches, 79 Width/InchesBase Material: 50% Polyester, 50% PolypropylenePile Height: 1/2 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported