Rose gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. White dial with luminous gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 10 minute intervals) around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Citizen caliber 8200 automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 11.5 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Mechanical Automatic White Dial Rose Gold-tone Mens Watch NH8373-88A.