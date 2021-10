Black sandal for women. With a 100% leather upper on the instep, open toe and ankle strap. Black outsole with heel. The summer version of the Meda line uncovers and becomes a very feminine and informal mid-heeled sandal. Planned for everyday use, this sandal is inspired by the sea and has a nautical air. The shape of the waves mark a unique design that gives this line a smooth and definite sensation of movement.