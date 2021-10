Vagabond House\'s pewter embellished glass In Vino Veritas Wine Carafe is crafted in a modern open carafe style. A pewter collar is inscribed with the Latin phrase In Vino Veritas, in English, we would say In wine, there is truth. A great conversation starter for any occasion, this phrase is found through out the ages in many languages, it conveys the belief that it is difficult to lie when intoxicated.