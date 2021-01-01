Perfect your healthy lifestyle with the STOTT PILATES® Medicine Ball. This durable rubber surfaced medicine ball is textured and offers an excellent grip for your exercise needs. Used for rehab or conducting sport-specific training, the medicine ball can improve your range of motion, tone muscles and add resistance. Add a medicine ball to your crunches, lunges, squats or other calisthenics to challenge and enhance your workout. FEATURES: Medicine ball for athletic workouts Improves coordination, balance and cardiovascular endurance Great for rehabilitation and strength training Textured, rubber surface for maximum grip Tones your body and strengthens your core