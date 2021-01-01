Samaya Meditation Pillow Set: Made in Los Angeles for the design-minded yogi, this two-piece pillow set is undeniably chic. On the outside: luxurious striated velvet the color of farmers’ market roses. On the inside: dense plush filling for pelvic and spinal support. Best part is the slip covers are removable (go ahead, handwash and hang dry to your heart’s content).14" x 6" Approx.6 lbs Filled with organic buckwheat hulls, millet hulls, and a bit of dried lavender Outer cover is removable for convenient cleaning Made in the USA.