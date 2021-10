Icy aquamarines are offset by the golden hue of these 14K gold-plated sterling silver settings, making this golden set perfect for pairing with any any outfit in your wardrobe. Earrings feature fish hook back findings. Necklace measures 16 inches long, plus a 2-inch extender for adjustable length, and features a lobster clasp. Piece comes with a ".925" sterling silver quality stamp as a symbol of guaranteed product quality.